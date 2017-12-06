Filed Under:Freddie Gray

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is being asked to decide if Baltimore’s prosecutor is immune from a lawsuit by five officers who claim she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.

Freddie Gray’s death from a spinal injury in 2015 prompted days of protests and rioting in Baltimore.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby charged six officers in Gray’s arrest and death. Three were acquitted and Mosby dropped the remaining cases.

Five of the six officers sued Mosby. They contend she acted as an investigator, instead of a prosecutor, and isn’t immune from being sued.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Wednesday in Mosby’s bid to overturn a decision from a judge, who ruled parts of the lawsuit could continue.

