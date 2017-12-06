BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire officials say there are no obvious signs of arson in Tuesday’s home explosion in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Fire crews responded to an explosion that demolished a home in Lochearn, just one day after a similar house explosion in the Baltimore Highlands.

RELATED: House Explosion In Lochearn Is 2nd In 2 Days For Baltimore County

Firefighters were on the scene just after 2 p.m., in the 7400 block of Remoor Rd.

At least nine other homes in a two block radius had some form of damage.

On Monday, one person was taken to Shock Trauma following a home explosion in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue. That home is being considered a total loss. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

Fire crews say that about 10 adults and 3 children were displaced as a result of the Lochearn explosion. The Red Cross has responded to assist those with temporary housing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook