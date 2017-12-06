By Rick Ritter
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Explosion, Lochearn, Woodlawn

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire officials say there are no obvious signs of arson in Tuesday’s home explosion in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Fire crews responded to an explosion that demolished a home in Lochearn, just one day after a similar house explosion in the Baltimore Highlands.

RELATED: House Explosion In Lochearn Is 2nd In 2 Days For Baltimore County 

Firefighters were on the scene just after 2 p.m., in the 7400 block of Remoor Rd.

At least nine other homes in a two block radius had some form of damage.

On Monday, one person was taken to Shock Trauma following a home explosion in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue. That home is being considered a total loss. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

Fire crews say that about 10 adults and 3 children were displaced as a result of the Lochearn explosion. The Red Cross has responded to assist those with temporary housing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch