BALTIMORE (WJZ)- A man was fatally struck in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon after leaving his vehicle, and attempting to retrieve an object in the road.
Maryland State Police say that the pedestrian, Edward Kieth Long, 53, was struck by an Audi Q5 on northbound I-495 at the I-270 spur in Bethesda, after leaving his Mitsubishi to grab something off the road.
Both Long and the driver, Andrew Robbins, 63, were transported to Suburban Hospital, where Long died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is advised to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.
