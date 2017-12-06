Filed Under:Cold Weather, Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health officials say the state has had its first cold-related death in the 2017-2018 winter weather season.

The Department of Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported the death in a news release on Tuesday. The agencies said the patient was a woman over the age of 65 who died in Garrett County.

Officials say there were 34 hypothermia-related deaths in Maryland during the 2016-2017 season.

