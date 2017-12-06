Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a man who they say had a loaded handgun and prescription drugs after he attempted to flee Tuesday.

The Baltimore Police Department said around 3:20 p.m., they suspected that 30-year-old Steven Cole was engaging in narcotics transactions in the 2400 block of Winchester Street.

Officers then approached the suspect and he ran, according to police. Once captured in the 2000 block of Brunt Street, authorities recovered a loaded .32 caliber revolver and suspected Oxycodone.

Cole, who is not allowed to possess a firearm, was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

