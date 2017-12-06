BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland congressman and a county executive have contributed to the campaign of controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Now, at least one of them has had a change of heart.

Support for Moore has see-sawed since allegations that he sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

The Republican National Committee is once again supporting Moore after announcing last month it had severed fundraising ties to his campaign.

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh each contributed $1,000 to Moore’s campaign.

On Wednesday, Schuh told WJZ political reporter Pat Warren that he’s asked for his money back.

“I made a contribution to Roy Moore long before I found out that he was a creeper, and subsequent to that, I asked for my money back,” Schuh said.

Moore, who is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls and dating minors when he was in his 30s, has ignored calls to drop out of the race.

On Tuesday, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon called the allegations a political set-up.

“If they can destroy Roy Moore, they can destroy you,” he said.

And President Trump has tweeted his support of Moore.

Maryland Republican Andy Harris has not responded to our request for comment on whether he still supports Moore.

As for the national committee’s reversal to supporting Moore, Schuh disagrees.

“I think they probably had it right the first time,” he said.

The election is December 12.

A recent poll gives Democrat Doug Jones a four point lead in the race.

As a reminder, this is a special election to replace Jeff Sessions, who was appointed attorney general by Donald Trump.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook