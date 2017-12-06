Filed Under:Baltimore Water Main Break, Charles Street, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A water main break along North Charles Street has a portion of roads closed near downtown Baltimore.

The break is underneath N. Charles St., between Preston and Mt. Royal.

Crews have not been able to turn off the water yet, though police tape has been placed around the scene to keep people from going near the break.

N. Charlea near Preston is currently closed to traffic as crews work to fix the water main break.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch