BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A water main break along North Charles Street has a portion of roads closed near downtown Baltimore.
The break is underneath N. Charles St., between Preston and Mt. Royal.
Crews have not been able to turn off the water yet, though police tape has been placed around the scene to keep people from going near the break.
N. Charlea near Preston is currently closed to traffic as crews work to fix the water main break.
