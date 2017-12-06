BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are big rivals on the baseball field, but the Yankees put aside their rivalry to send flowers and a note to the Baltimore Police Department to pay their respects for slain detective Sean Suiter.

Being from #Baltimore I have always been a loyal @Orioles fan. But with this amazing gesture, I have a new found respect for the @Yankees pic.twitter.com/R7CDLPWWiN — Jarron Jackson (@JarronLJackson) December 6, 2017

The note from the Yankees read: “With our deepest sympathies, out thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Suiter Family and the family of the Baltimore City Police Department. The New York Yankees”

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

