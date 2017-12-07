BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man fell 100 feet down a hole on a shipping container on a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday, breaking his femur, according to the Annapolis Fire Department.

Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police units helped rescue the 35-year-old, who was aboard the Jia Mao Shan ship from Hong Kong, NRP says.

He was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter for treatment. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch