BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man fell 100 feet down a hole on a shipping container on a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday, breaking his femur, according to the Annapolis Fire Department.
Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police units helped rescue the 35-year-old, who was aboard the Jia Mao Shan ship from Hong Kong, NRP says.
He was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter for treatment. He has non-life-threatening injuries.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook