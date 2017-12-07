BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 10-inch water main that broke underneath North Charles Street Wednesday afternoon has been completely repaired and water service in the area has been restored.

Crews are still working to repair the street itself.

WJZ was first on the scene Wednesday as the chaos unfolded in Mount Vernon during rush hour.

Police were forced to shut down the road and divert traffic.

The work going faster than originally anticipated bodes well for tonight’s Washington Monument lighting.

For the 46th year, Christmas lights will be strung on the monument tonight. Officials with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore say the annual lighting event typically draws some 10,000 people.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

