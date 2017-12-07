BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Chances are, you don’t know who Lauren Gunderson is, but she’s the most produced playwright in America this year, next to William Shakespeare.

Gunderson’s play, “The Revolutionist,” is a fantasy/comedy about four historical women and this may be the exact right time for it to be produced.

Perhaps because woman are starting to speak up on so many issues from sexual abuse to equal rights.

The comedy takes on Marie Antoinette, Charlotte Corday, Marianne Angel and Olympe De Gouges in an imaginary meeting sometime during the French Revolution.

DeGouge was a real woman who wrote plays in the 1970’s. She may not be well known because she was a woman.

“History, for the most part, is told to us through men’s writings and men’s stories,” said actress Beth Hylton, who plays Marie Antoinette.

The Revolutionist provides a woman’s perspective on history.

“Their specific voices need to be heard in the context of the French Revolution but need to be said and need to be heard,” said actress Emily Kester, who plays Charlotte Corday.

“I hear things differently now than I did three years ago,” said actress Dawn Ursula, who plays Olympe De Gouges. “Because the play is happening now and there’s this wave of energy that you can ride and be on top of and it’s exciting.”

“This play is so funny and smart and it’s so good and then it just fits so perfectly in the moment in which we’re living right now,” said actress Megan Anderson, who plays Marianne Angel.

Everyman Theatre is a non-profit, locally-produced theater.

The Revolutionist was written in 2014, and opens at Everyman Theatre Friday and runs through January 7.

