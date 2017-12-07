BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police say a man and his accomplice attempted to murder his employer at a gas station back in October.

Detectives say Malcolm Xavier Littlejohn, 20, of Silver Spring, and Eric Ricardo Exum, 48, of D.C., conspired to assault Paul Albritton, 52, of Sykesville on October 4.

In a press release, officers say Albritton drove to a Jessup BP gas station located in the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard, with his employee, Exum, in the passenger side, and went into the store. As Exum waited in the car, Albritton returned to the car where he was struck in the head with a wooden board by Littlejohn, who then fled.

Albritton was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, and has continued to receive treatment since the incident.

Investigators learned Exum had been in contact with Littlejohn days leading up to the incident, and that Exum also called Littlejohn minutes before the attack. Police also say Exum knew that Albritton regularly stopped at the BP gas station.

Exum and Littlejohn were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and assault.

Authorities say a motive for the case is still unknown.

