BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three suspects in the slaying of a 41-year-old bartender outside a Locust Point Royal Farms last month are in custody and have been charged with murder.

Police say Alexander Wroblewski was buying a late night snack of milk and cookies after work, when he was attacked, robbed and shot.

Tonya Hayes, her boyfriend, Marquese Anthony Winston, and her son, Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon, were behind the attack, investigators say, and Winston pulled the trigger.

It was around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14 when officers responded to the 400 block of Lawrence Street for the report of the shooting. Wroblewski was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died.

All three suspects fled the scene, police say. Hayes and Winston were later arrested in Georgia, while Gatling-Mouzon was taken into custody in Richmond, Va.

