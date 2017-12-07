This Week In College Basketball: Huskies Upset Jayhawks, Sooners Freshman Young Impresses The Jayhawks were handed their first loss of the season and Trae Young is putting people on notice.

Former Oriole Rafael Palmeiro Considering Comeback At Age 53Rafael Palmeiro stepping up in the box and taking a few practice hacks at the plate was a staple in Baltimore for years. Now, the former first baseman says he still has a few hacks still in him.