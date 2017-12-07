BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police need help locating a missing teenage girl in the Parkville area.
Sixteen-year-old Paola Molina Avila was last seen on November 22 in the area of Parkville High School in Northeast Baltimore.
Paola is believed to be in the company of friends, but has not made any contact with her family.
Anyone with information on Avila’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020 or Detective Duncan at 410-853-3646.
