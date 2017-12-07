BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman will wear No. 34 next season as a tribute to Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash last month.

Gausman announced the switch Thursday on his Twitter account. The right-hander wore No. 39 last year.

Gausman and Halladay are both from Colorado, and the Orioles pitcher said he followed Halladay’s career closely and idolized him.

In a post next a photo of his new jersey, Gausman wrote: “Roy gave me the inspiration that I could fulfill even my biggest of dreams — being a pitcher just like him.”

Gausman concluded: “The loss of Roy is tragic and saddening, but I feel honored to have watched everything he achieved.”

Halladay died on Nov. 7 when his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He played 16 big league seasons, winning the Cy Young Award in each league and being named an All-Star eight times.

