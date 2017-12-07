BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A local woman has been accused of stealing from a small Baltimore business to supply her own online store.

Cameras inside the Hampden store recorded the woman stealing a thousand-dollars-worth of designer clothes and jewelry late last month.

“I have, like, 13 girls working for me, and we work really hard. This is our whole life,” owner Christie Griffiths said.

Griffiths and her employees didn’t forget the face of the sticky-fingered customer.

She came back exactly a week later. Employees blocked the entrance until officers could catch the accused shoplifter inside Brightside Boutique.

Court records say 33-year-old Jenna Newman has been cited with theft.

“Something like that can put my business out of business,” Griffiths said.

She also says her merchandise showed up online along with 900 other things for sale, most with the tags still attached.

The page was registered to a person named “Jenna,” and the location was in Baltimore.

“After we saw the online store, we were like OK, this is on a whole ‘nother level,” Griffiths said. “This isn’t an urge to steal a book. This is a business that she has.”

Baltimore police now want other stores with similar thefts to call Crimestoppers.

Some of the other brands for sale on the page were Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Anthropologie, Lululemon and many more. All the places happen to have locations in Canton, Harbor East and the Baltimore area.

Newman is scheduled to appear in court in January.

