BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The region’s longest-running holiday tradition takes place Thursday night. In Mount Vernon Place, the Washington Monument in Baltimore will finally light up for the holidays.

The 46th Annual Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Monument Lighting will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

There will be 84 strands of lights on the Washington Monument. Each one contains 200 energy sufficient Light Emitting Diodes for a total of 16,800 LED lights.

The lighting will feature a holiday village, live performances, and a fireworks display.

Because of road closures and the fireworks safety zone, people are being asked to enter Mount Vernon Place’s West Square from Cathedral Street, not from the Charles Street area. After 7 p.m., the only way to enter the event will be from Cathedral Street.

The recent water main break underneath North Charles Street may impact traffic for the event.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook