BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City officers recovered cash, a loaded gun and drugs in a West Baltimore drug raid Thursday and one of the suspects was arrested for the second time in five days.

Baltimore police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Bakebury Court.

Detectives say the warrant was issued due to an investigation into the “Cannon” Drug Shop and organization responsible for much of the narcotic activity and violence that has been occurring in and near the Gilmor Homes housing projects.

The department says a loaded .38 caliber revolver, 1200 gel caps of heroin, an once of cocaine, 50 vials of cocaine, narcotics material and packaging and $4000 in cash were found in the home.

Officers arrested Damon Gray, 20, James Chase, 20, and Kendra Evans, 24.

Gray was arrested and released Monday for narcotics violations after posting $5,000 bail only to be arrested again Thursday.

Each were charged with narcotics trafficking and handgun violations.

