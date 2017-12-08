WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Maryland State Police are investigating after a car traveling Interstate 70 east Thursday evening in Carroll County was shot at.

At approximately 9 p.m., troopers were requested to respond to the call, in the Mount Airy area near exit 68.

The woman, who was not injured, was driving a white Kia, which troopers say was shot numerous times.

Investigators say they aren’t sure if the woman’s vehicle was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001.

