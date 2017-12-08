BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her father.
Emonee Collins was last seen Thursday in the 4600 block of Reisterstown Road wearing a khaki jacket over a blueish gray and white hoodie, a pink shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
