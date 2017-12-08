WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland Friday Night Into Saturday |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App | Cancellations/Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The Baltimore Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her father.

Emonee Collins was last seen Thursday in the 4600 block of Reisterstown Road wearing a khaki jacket over a blueish gray and white hoodie, a pink shirt and khaki pants.

emoncee collins Baltimore Police Searching For Runaway Girl

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

