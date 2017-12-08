WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland Friday Night Into Saturday |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App | Cancellations/Delays
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An area of snow and some rain is moving in to Maryland overnight, and winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are now in place.

The heaviest of the snow will likely fall on the Eastern shore, Delaware and Southern Maryland. Some locations may top out at over 5 to 7 inches. Across Central Maryland, including the metro areas, we are looking at a general 1 to 3, to possibly 4 inches of wet snow.

Clearing and subfreezing temperatures on Saturday night, will freeze any untreated surfaces, so shovel that walk as soon as the snow ends!

Drive safe and have a great winter weekend!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch