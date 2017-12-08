BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An area of snow and some rain is moving in to Maryland overnight, and winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are now in place.

The heaviest of the snow will likely fall on the Eastern shore, Delaware and Southern Maryland. Some locations may top out at over 5 to 7 inches. Across Central Maryland, including the metro areas, we are looking at a general 1 to 3, to possibly 4 inches of wet snow.

Clearing and subfreezing temperatures on Saturday night, will freeze any untreated surfaces, so shovel that walk as soon as the snow ends!

Drive safe and have a great winter weekend!

