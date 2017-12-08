BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Maryland overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon.
The advisory is in effect from midnight Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The advisory states that snow is expected, which could cause slippery road conditions. Anywhere from a dusting up to 4 inches are expected around the state. Residents are being advised to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and are urged to use caution while driving.
