BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say two off-duty police officers were struck and killed while standing on the shoulder of I-270 in Montgomery County.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, one of the officers was at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash on southbound I-270. Police say he requested assistance and used his car to block the damaged vehicle from oncoming traffic.

The officer then learned the driver of the disabled vehicle was also an officer. Both men moved to the shoulder, where they were standing when a vehicle approached them.

Officials say the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting cars in the other lane and struck both officers. Both men were thrown over the road partition, where at least one of them was struck by a car traveling northbound.

One officer died on the scene, according to police, and the other was transported to Suburban Hospital where he later died.

The driver and one passenger in the car that struck the officers were also taken to Suburban Hospital, while a second passenger was taken to Shady Grove Hospital. The driver of the northbound car had no injuries.

The identifications of the victims and their law enforcement agencies will be released later today, after families have been notified. The Maryland State Police investigation is continuing and details are incomplete at this time.

Maryland State Police said they would identify the victims sometime Saturday.

Police say alcohol consumption is not a factor in these crashes. The cause of the crashes remain under investigation.

Charges have not yet been filed.

