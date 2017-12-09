BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews across Maryland are mobilizing as wintry weather moves in.

For anyone in the Northeast wishing for a winter wonderland, consider it a wish granted.

The National Weather Service says parts of southern Maryland will be under a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday afternoon/evening, and the rest of the state will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The storm warning effects Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties and started at 7 p.m. Friday. The Weather Advisory started at midnight Saturday.

WJZ’s Bob Turk says some in central Maryland could see up to six inches of precipitation, while others will see less than an inch.

Friday, a number of southern states were pounded with snow.

The State Highway Administration were out Friday preparing for the winter weather by pre-treating roads, and several school systems cancelled Saturday activities.

LIST: CANCELLATIONS/DELAYS

A number of crews prepared to work well into the overnight hours as the system draws near.

“By midnight tonight we’re going to have essentially a statewide crew in place,” said SHA administrator Greg Slater. “Some folks are coming in around dinner time tonight.”

Officials noted they have more than 700 snow plow operators at their disposal, hundreds of dump trucks, and more than 2,000 contractors ready to go.

In Baltimore, nearly 18,000 tons of salt will be ready to be deployed by crews as necessary.

“We prepare back in July,” said Baltimore Department of Transportation spokeswoman Adrienne Barnes. “So we’re prepared. We’re ready. This is what we do.”

Officials, as always, are concerned for freezing overpasses and bridges.

Much of the same concerns are over in Baltimore County where crews will be set up at 11 locations throughout the county.

“Once it starts snowing, they will start salting and if need be they will start plowing after that,” said Lauren Watley of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works.

Patience is being stressed, especially if you have to be out on the roads. Distance is a must, especially when it comes to snow plows, and of course, some common sense.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook