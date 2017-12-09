BALTIMORE (WJZ)– How far would you travel to reunite a stray dog with their owner?

Well one Maryland man drove 20 hours, halfway across the country.

Ikea Mosley has been reunited with her companion Zimba after several months apart.

Thanks to Zack Holt, who volunteered to drive the pup home to Wichita, Kansas, a 1,300 mile journey from Ridgley, Maryland.

“I’m very, very thankful, like I’m like speechless, because I really can’t believe you drove all the way here,” Mosley said.

Zimba was abandoned by Mosley’s ex-boyfriend on the Eastern Shore. The Caroline County Humane Society found the dog in November and tracked down Mosley through Zimba’s microchip.

“I’m a single mom, so I wasn’t able to get away from work and get to him, if I could have I would have drove all the way to get him,” Mosley said.

That’s where Holt stepped in, a former humane society worker with a big heart.

“This is the best riding companion I’ve ever seen, he was great, he napped the entire way, everything was perfectly fine he had no complaints,” Holt said. “Well worth it, the support and the love and everything he’s gotten, it’s more than worth it, very fulfilling. If people just try, that will make a difference, and I guess that is kind of the message, to just try, all I had to do was just sacrifice a little bit of time, to take him back and that was well worth it.”

Holt drove back home to Caroline County this past week.

