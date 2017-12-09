WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Warning, Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App | Cancellations/Delays
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Essex, Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police say a man was fatally shot in Essex Friday night.

Officers say just after 8 p.m. they responded to the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive, where they discovered 25-year-old Lance Chaz Dixon suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dixon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Dixon may have been involved in an argument before being shot.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

