ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Four decades after a Catholic priest who was once a member of the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross on a black couple’s lawn, he finally wrote them an apology.
The Rev. William Aitcheson told Philip and Barbara Butler he was “blinded by hate and ignorance” when he targeted them in 1977 at their home in College Park, Maryland.
In a letter dated Sept. 8, Aitcheson wrote he rejected those beliefs before he joined the priesthood, but was too ashamed to face the Butlers.
The Washington Post reports that Philip King said during a news conference Friday that he wants to forgive Aitcheson, but is not ready. He said: “I can’t do it yet.”
Aitcheson was sentenced in 1977 to 90 days in jail. He was ordained in 1988.
One of these men has turned his life over to God after recognizing that he was a “sinner” as a young man. It took him a long time to make amends, and that is a personal shortcoming on his part given his devotion to his religion.
Like all of us, he will commit the occasional sin going forward, but he will immediately seek God’s forgiveness while administering the sacraments to others to keep them in God’s good graces.
The other “man” does not demonstrate any Christian values in his daily life.
We can only hope that the unrepentant sinner will eventually find Christ and chart a new course for himself with no lingering racial hatred. That will be his own path to eternal salvation.
The longest journey begins with a single step. I will pray for this man at mass tomorrow morning that he may hear the word of Christ and be unburdened by the sins of both of these men that were committed in the past, and in one instance, remain a Peary of his everyday life.
I suggest he go to church tomorrow, kneel down and stare at Jesus on the cross, and find the power to forgive.
The last words of Jesus wre “forgive them Father, they know not what the have done.”
If younare unable to do this tomorrow morning, you should continue to forego your opportunity for salvation. I think this would be a very poor decision.
May God bless both of you during your journey.