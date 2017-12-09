BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Our first snowfall of the season is now winding down on the upper Eastern Shore and Delaware. Snow amounts were generally in the 2 to 5 inch range although a few spots got over 6.

At BWI-Marshall, a record was broken with about 2.8 inches, the previous record was only 2.2 inches.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures tomorrow, will melt much of today’s snowfall, but slick spots will again be noted at night, with any leftover slush etc.

The coldest air mass of this early winter season will arrive on Wednesday, and highs may not reach the freezing mark.

Cold temps will rule all week!

