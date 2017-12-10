Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell and linebacker James Harrison are active as the Steelers try to clinch the AFC North title against Baltimore.

Mitchell missed last week’s victory over Cincinnati with an ankle injury. Harrison has been healthy but inactive since Oct. 22. The five-time Pro Bowler is playing thanks in part to an injury to inside linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Shazier remains in the hospital recovering from a spinal cord injury. Pittsburgh moved reserve outside linebacker Arthur Moats to the inside to take Shazier’s place, opening a spot on the outside for Harrison.

Shazier, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, cornerback Joe Haden, safety J.J. Wilcox, quarterback Josh Dobbs, offensive tackle Matt Feiler and defensive tackle Dan McCullers are inactive for Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, running back Terrance West, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, offensive lineman Maurquice Shakir, linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi are inactive for Baltimore.

