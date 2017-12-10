Filed Under:Las Vegas Shooting, Tina Frost

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Las Vegas shooting victim Tina Frost continues to make encouraging strides in her recovery.

Frost walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Friday, according to the latest update from her family.

She will now continue her recovery on an outpatient basis.

Frost and her boyfriend will be staying in the area.

She was critically injured when a gunman opened fire at the Route 1 Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 others were injured.

