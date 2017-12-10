By Bob Turk

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A mainly sunny, and chilly Sunday all across the region. A southwest breeze tomorrow will allow warmer temperatures to return to the area for the next two days.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s, before a strong cold front crossing the region, will drop temperatures to about 20 degrees by Wednesday morning. Highs may only reach 32 despite some sun on Wednesday, and wind chills will be in the teens and low 20’s.

Temps will remain chilly all week, and a slight chance of a little snow is possible by Thursday.

Stay warm and have an nice week.

