BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s remains were found along I-695 in Anne Arundel County in September, and now State Police are hoping to identify him with the help of a new composite sketch.

Police believe the victim is a 5-foot-2 Asian/Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined the victim’s manner of death as trauma to his head.

It was 4:30 p.m. on September 22 when the remains were found down an embankment by a driver who stopped on the shoulder of the Inner Loop ramp of Rt. 10 south.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded, along with the investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians.

Investigators say the skeletal remains were clothed, but no identification was found with or near the body.

Anyone with information about this death or who recognizes the victim pictured in the composite sketch is urged to contact Maryland State Police investigators working this case at 410-996-7881. Callers may remain anonymous.

