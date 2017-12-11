BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore couple is seeking donations for a security camera after they say someone broke into their Toyota Camry and stole both passenger side doors over the weekend.

According to a GoFundMe page created by a friend, Danny and Ann’s car was parked in their designated handicapped spot on the corner of Milton Avenue and Baltimore Street when someone smashed the driver side window, cut the electrical wiring and stole both passenger side doors.

A Baltimore Police report dated on Sunday morning confirms that an officer responded to the scene and took a report about the crime, recorded as a larceny.

The GoFundMe page says the couple has lived in the area for almost 40 years, and that Danny is an 8-year-veteran of the Army who completed two tours in Vietnam.

It also says that, while insurance should cover the car’s damages, Ann and Danny were shaken up by the incident and want to purchase a security camera to mount on the outside of their house.

