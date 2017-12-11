ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– There are many heavy hearts throughout Maryland, after one off-duty law enforcement officer was trying to help another, who was stranded on interstate 270.

Sadly, they were both struck and killed. Even though they never met before the tragic accident, they had a lot in common. Both dedicated their lives to saving and serving others.

RELATED: 2 Off-Duty Officers Killed In I-270 Crash Identified

The sirens of Rockville’s Volunteer Fire Department cried out in sorrow for one of their own. A spontaneous processional accompanied the remains of Lt. Sander Cohen, who was killed coming to the rescue of someone in need.

“He had an infectious smile. he was a good looking guy and he was always smiling,” said Eric N. Bernard, president of the Rockville Volunteer Fire Dept.

On Friday night, the 33-year-old deputy chief fire marshal and volunteer fire fighter was off duty and driving along I-270, when he spotted a single car crash. Cohen used his own car to shield the other from on-coming traffic and called for help.

The driver in distress was 36-year-old Carlos Wolff, a special agent and 11-year veteran with the FBI.

Authorities say they were on the shoulder of the fast lane when the first of two different vehicles struck them.

“They were standing there when a southbound vehicle swerved onto shoulder, struck both of them, and propelled both their bodies over jersey wall,” said Col. William Pallozzi of the Maryland State Police.

At the fire station where Cohen volunteered since high school, the sign, trucks and even his gear are draped in black.

Some of his comrades responded to the crash scene, unaware their lieutenant was one of the victims.

“Crushing, crushing and those people that were on the call are struggling like all of us are,” Bernard said.

A spokesperson for Special Agent Wolff’s family released the follwing statement:

“Our Carlos was an amazing father, husband, uncle and brother who made us all very proud. he loved serving his country as a part of the FBI.”

“It’s instinctual. He stopped in his personal vehicle without the protection of gear, with a safety vest, anything, to help somebody, and it cost him his life,” Bernard said.

A funeral service for Cohen is planned for Thursday in Rockville. Fire companies from as far as Germany will be in attendance.

At this point, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crashes. No charges have bee filed, but the cause of the initial crash is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook