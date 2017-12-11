ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrats in Maryland say a newly elected county council chairman should resign over his close ties to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Anne Arundel County Council elected Michael Peroutka as its chairman last week. Peroutka, a Republican, has been a longtime supporter of Moore, donating to his campaigns and campaigning on Moore’s behalf.

The Capital reports that the county’s Democratic Central Committee wrote an open letter demanding Peroutka’s resignation as chairman and as councilman. The letter calls Peroutka’s election a “slap in the face of every citizen of Anne Arundel County.”

Moore is up for election Tuesday in Alabama and is facing allegations he dated and molested underage girls.

Peroutka has defended Moore but declined comment to The Capital.

