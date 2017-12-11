BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Criminal charges ranging from attempted first degree rape to harassment have been filed against three current members and one former member of the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company.

This comes after Chief Will Rosenberg was made aware of harassment and assault allegations and notified the Harford County Sheriff’s Office less than two weeks ago, according to a statement from the fire company.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office filed charges on Friday.

The active members were immediately suspended from all FVFAC activities and prohibited from accessing the property or resources of the FVFAC, the statement says.

“Our very assertive posture will continue, as we remain focused and vigilant in rooting out and removing anyone from our ranks who engages in illegal, immoral or unethical behavior,” Rosenberg said in the statement.

“It simply won’t be tolerated, everyone is accountable. Personally, I am both angry and disgusted by the assertions as the alleged behavior is not acceptable by any standard, particularly the highly principled threshold we demand among our members. Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company service has not been interrupted and we continue to fulfill our mission of serving and protecting the community through the administration of fire, rescue and EMS services—an unwavering commitment many have had since the company was founded more than 40 years ago. While we anticipate and fully understand requests for more substantive media interviews, we will not release any additional information – we must remain respectful to the integrity of the criminal justice process. Thank you for your patience and understanding our stance. There is nothing more important to both our internal and external community than trust and I will continue to do everything in my power to transparently uphold that firm commitment.”

