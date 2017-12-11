BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More than a week after Baltimore’s police commissioner asked the FBI to take over the investigation into Detective Sean Suiter’s murder, the department has not gotten an answer.

It’s been almost a month since Det. Suiter was killed, but no one has been arrested for his murder.

After repeated calls for the FBI to take over the investigation Commissioner Kevin Davis made the request.

“I respectfully request the FBIto investigate the murder of Detective Sean Suiter,” he said more than a week ago.

But 10 days later, the FBI has not revealed a decision.

Former agent Dr. Tyrone Bowers said before the FBI takes over Det. Suiter’s murder investigation, the bureau has to rule out conflicts of interest.

Dr. Powers said the bureau may have to consider two major factors: the federal government’s indictment of the officers in a corruption case and the current Consent Decree, where the police department is under federal monitoring. Potential conflicts of interest.

“You don’t know if you take lead on this investigation who you’re going to have to interview. Some of the people you may very well need to interview may be people that in some form or fashion you are investigating,” Dr. Powers said.

Det. Suiter was a 15-year veteran of the force. He was shot in the head on the job. Officials later revealed he was scheduled to testify in the corruption case that involved fellow officers.

WJZ contacted the FBI and a spokesperson said they will inform us when a decision is made.

Dr. Powers believes the bureau wants to ensure it will help find answers and not create more questions.

“I think they are working with all deliberate speed, I think they are working as quickly as they can considering the circumstances and considering all the other things that are going on presently in Baltimore City,” he said.

Dr. Powers says the FBI could potentially bring in additional crime solving resources that the Baltimore Police Department does not have,

but once again, the bureau has not announced a decision to take over the case.

The Commissioner Davis said he requested the FBI’s help because he was concerned his department did not have all the information the federal government had about the Suiter case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook