BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A major project to revamp part of Baltimore’s North Avenue corridor is finally complete.

Boarded-up and abandoned homes are common on North Avenue, but so are signs of what it used to be, a vibrant stretch of businesses and homes.

More than a decade after it began, the effort to breathe new life into part of the struggling corridor, is complete.

“This is going to help transform this area,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. “I’m looking forward to a lot of expansion and growth.”

The North Avenue Streetscape Project started back in 2006. Nearly $13 million in federal and city money went to revamping the three-quarter mile stretch, in hopes of attracting new residents and businesses.

“i just hope they extend it all the way down,” Frederick Stewart said.

The cracked sidewalks, pothole infested roads and poorly lit streets are now gone.

“I think it’s great you know. No more potholes. It’s really safe to cross the street,” Jeneen Johnson said.

East North Avenue and Broadway is now repaved and illuminated with LED street and traffic lights.

Some community leaders say though they’re glad to see these improvements on North Avenue.

“Twelves years have passed and in that 12 years, there’s been a lot more deterioration,” said Eric March, president of the East North Avenue Community Development Corp.

Others hope there are more improvements ahead.

“I think it would be better if the homes were fixed. you know people would be able to move in and get people off the street,” Johnson said.

“All of these things add to the quality of life that hopefully will be a foundation for future development,” March said.

Also in the works for North Avenue, transforming the former Samuel Gompers Vocation School into a new higher education center. It has been vacant for more than two decades.

