BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mario Batali will reportedly step down from his restaurant empire and his host spot on “The Chew” after a story published Monday in the food magazine Eater detailed the stories of four women who are accusing Batali of sexual misconduct.

The Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group operates restaurants throughout the country and internationally.

Batali said in a statement that, “although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

The accusations include groping and inappropriate advances.

“That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses,” Batali went on to say in his statement. “I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Eater says the accusations emerged via an “investigation that included interviews with dozens of industry professionals who have had interactions with the chef, including nearly three dozen current and former Batali employees.”

