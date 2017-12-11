WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Middle River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people found dead in the basement apartment of a Middle River home Saturday morning have been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Stephen Glennon and 30-year-old Tiffany V. Ingellis.

Baltimore County Police say their deaths were reported by the Honeycomb Road homeowner after he discovered the bodies.

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for determination of cause and manner of death.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and say the victims were likely targeted by the suspect, who remains unknown.

Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch