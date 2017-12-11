BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people found dead in the basement apartment of a Middle River home Saturday morning have been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Stephen Glennon and 30-year-old Tiffany V. Ingellis.
Baltimore County Police say their deaths were reported by the Honeycomb Road homeowner after he discovered the bodies.
The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for determination of cause and manner of death.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate and say the victims were likely targeted by the suspect, who remains unknown.
Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
