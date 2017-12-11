BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Gang prevention strategies will be the main topic of discussion between the Montgomery County Council’s Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committees on Monday morning.
The discussion will cover recent gang-related criminal activity and concern about gang recruitment. It comes after police arrested three people in the death of a man stabbed more than 100 times in an apparent MS-13 gang slaying. Two of the three were taken into custody on December 1st.
The meeting will focus on how to increase access to different programs and services and how the county can proactively partner with the faith community on this issue.
In October, the council approved to spend $843,693 on “gang activity suppression.” Also during October, Council Vice President Nancy Navarro sent a memorandum requesting that the county take “a holistic approach to addressing the issues surrounding gang-involved and at-risk youth by increasing prevention and intervention efforts.”
Monday’s meeting will start at 10:30 a.m..
These violent gangs in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are the direct result of the County’s liberal attitude toward allowing illegals free run of the County without any attempt to protect the American Citizens who live there. It’s nice the County is at last going to discuss gang violence, but it’s a little late to now deal with a problem that has been growing for several decades.