BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snooki, the “No Hate” snowman that was booted from the Knights of Columbus Patapsco Council in Catonsville, has found a new home at Catonsville Presbyterian Church.

Snooki’s saga began late last month. He was one of many snowmen made for the Catonsville Celebrations Committee fundraising effort for the annual Fourth of July parade. Local businesses were sponsoring the decorations, which were placed outside the Knights of Columbus Patapsco Council.

Snooki, who was holding up a multi-colored paper chain with his stick arms and proclaiming “No Hate In 21228,” was sponsored by a local real estate team, The Beacon Home Team.

He was taken down, and the Knights said that the phrase “No Hate In 21228” was the reason why.

A post on the Knights of Columbus Facebook page reads:

“While the message ‘No Hate in 21228’ is not a political statement on its own, the slogan was adopted by a local political action group; therefore, the slogan indeed has political overtones. The [Catonsville Celebrations] Committee does not permit any type of political statements as part of its programs, and one snowman was removed from the display. Further, the Committee then made the decision to remove the entire display to avoid any further controversy.”

The political action group mentioned in the Knights of Columbus statement is the Catonsville Indivisibles. The group organized a “No Hate In 21228 Vigil and Rally” in August, and its website banner says “Resisting the Trump Agenda.”

Many in the community were upset by Snooki’s removal. Meg and Marybeth, who make up The Beacon Home Team, wrote on Facebook that “it was never our intention to espouse anything other than peace & harmony, a frequent theme over the winter holidays.”

Initially, the Catonsville Celebrations Committee were not planning to return Snooki, or any of the snowmen, which they also took down after the backlash over Snooki’s removal.

They reconsidered that position last week, and now Snooki has a new home.

Marybeth told WJZ last week that she and Meg hope the situation encourages a productive dialogue, and that people get more involved in the community as a result of the incident, not less involved.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook