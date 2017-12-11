NEW YORK (AP) — Police say one person has been arrested after a device exploded on a New York City subway platform near Times Square.

The person in custody has non-life threatening injuries. The explosion happened Monday morning as police responded to the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)