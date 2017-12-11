BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police have made an arrest after finding a large amount of drugs inside of a Laurel daycare Sunday afternoon.
Officers say Kamran Awan, 18, faces several drug charges after marijuana, cocaine and more than $9,000 in cash was found in the basement of the Laurel home at 8602 Accokeek Street operating as a licensed daycare called Sultana Saba Daycare.
Investigators say it appears the children at the daycare did not have access to the room with the drugs.
