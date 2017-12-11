BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Essex girl who was suspended from school Monday.
Officers say Destinee Love was last seen leaving Chesapeake High School in Middle River around 10:30 a.m. after being suspended.
Authorities say Love is about 5’9″, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also was reported to be last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and a black leather jacket.
Anyone who may have information on Love’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or precinct 11 at 410-887-0220.
