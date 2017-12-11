WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Essex girl who was suspended from school Monday.

Officers say Destinee Love was last seen leaving Chesapeake High School in Middle River around 10:30 a.m. after being suspended.

destinee love Police Searching For Missing Teen Suspended From School

Authorities say Love is about 5’9″, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also was reported to be last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and a black leather jacket.

Anyone who may have information on Love’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or precinct 11 at 410-887-0220.

