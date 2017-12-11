BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a construction worker has died after a scaffold collapsed Monday morning in Frederick County.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the man died after a scaffold at 3400 Stone Barn Drive in Urbana, the future site of Sugarloaf Elementary School, collapsed at about 11 a.m.
Officials say the man and another worker were attaching panels to the exterior of the building, when the scaffold collapsed and both fell 25 feet to the ground.
The other worker was transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for a leg injury.
The names of the individuals are not being released until family members are notified.
The individuals were working for an independent contracting company and were not employees of Frederick County Public Schools.
