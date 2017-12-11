BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a 17-year-old was found dead in a wooded area of Bethesda Sunday, police are investigating.
The body of Navid Nicholas Sepehri was discovered in the 6500 block of Laverock Lane was reported missing Saturday night.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.
This is an ongoing death investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.
