WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
Filed Under:Montgomery County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a 17-year-old was found dead in a wooded area of Bethesda Sunday, police are investigating.

The body of Navid Nicholas Sepehri was discovered in the 6500 block of Laverock Lane was reported missing Saturday night.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

This is an ongoing death investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch