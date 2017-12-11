WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A nice start to the week as we did have a lot of sunshine and normal temperatures.

Tomorrow will be an interesting day which starts mild, and gets progressively colder. A sharp arctic front will cross the region during the afternoon and start the cool down.

After a high near 50, we will drop to the upper teens by Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty and drop wind chills into the teens most of the day and our high will only reach around 32.

A slight chance of some snow showers will come our way on both Thursday and Friday, as we remain with below average temperatures.

