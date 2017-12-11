BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who police say robbed a PNC bank inside a Giant grocery store on York Road Sunday before leading officers on a pursuit has been identified.

Baltimore County Police have charged 54-year-old Melvin McDougald of Baltimore with armed robbery, robbery, first degree assault, theft and use of a firearm during a robbery.

Investigators say McDougald entered the store just after 1 p.m. Sunday and displayed a handgun and note demanding money to the bank teller.

He was given cash and fled the scene, according to police.

Baltimore County officers and members of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force responded and learned that the suspect’s vehicle was a black GMC Yukon.

Shortly after that information was disseminated across local precincts, officers canvassing the area saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver fled from police through Baltimore County and into Carroll County, whose officers also assisted in the pursuit until the Yukon was driven back into Baltimore County.

Police say McDougald finally disabled the front right tire of the Yukon, bringing the pursuit to an end at Reisterstown Road and McDonogh Road. He was taken into custody without incident, and the gun and cash were recovered from the car.

McDougald is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing tomorrow.

