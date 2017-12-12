BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating a four-vehicle collision in Talbot County that injured two people.
State troopers responded to the collision at 8:45 p.m. Monday night on Ocean Gateway and Skipton Landing Road in Easton.
The crash happened when a green Nissan, driven by 43-year-old Katie Cray Long, was traveling on the eastbound lanes of US Route 50. Long collided with three different vehicles, including one that was hit head-on.
Long and the passenger of the vehicle that was hit head-on were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Long is being investigated for driving under the influence of Alcohol and Prescription Drugs.
